Today's Most Popular Entries Les Ferdinand gives his thoughts about Newcastle potentially blowing their promotion hopes Former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand has claimed that the current Magpies side will not blow their Championship title hopes like how the squad of 21 years ago blew their Premier League title hopes. According to Ferdinand the 1995/96 squad... Talented: This could be the potential Southampton XI in five years time Our landlord here at the Transfer Tavern has been very impressed with just how many talented players Southampton have produced over the past five years, and more are likely to follow in the future. The Saints’ academy has a reputation for br... West Ham receive very bad news regarding striker’s fitness West Ham forward Diafra Sakho is unlikely to play again this season as a result of the back injury he suffered in November, the Belfast Telegraph have reported. Though the Senegal international has been taking part in training sessions, the clubâ€... Man United closing in on mega deal for Mourinho’s No.1 target Even though there was a report from TuttoMercatoWeb on Thursday that Chelsea are in the race for Antoine Griezmann, Manchester United are, according to the Manchester Evening News, on the verge of sealing a deal for the Atletico Madrid ace. The 2... Midfielder credits Celtic star Scott Brown after earning captaincy Stefan Johansen has claimed that Celtic star Scott Brown is the reason as to why he has been appointed as captain of the Norway national team. Johansen has been in brilliant form for English Championship side Fulham this season after transferring ... West Ham star says he is still settling in to English football West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has said that he is gradually adapting to the Premier League after having to experience a radical change in the style of play once arriving in the English top flight. The 27-year-old arrived at the Hammers duri... Everton eyeing ÂŁ1million swoop for sensation from Championship side Everton are reportedly interest in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson as the club aims to increase their recruitment of talented youngsters. The Merseyside club have already had a number of bids rejected by Forest for the 15 year... Roberto Martinez does not want talented attacker to join Everton Speculation has become rife that Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans will be joining Everton during the summer after the youngster himself refused to rule out a transfer to the Merseyside club last month. Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who ma... Manchester United attacker says he has improved while on loan Adnan Januzaj believes that he has improved as a player as his current loan deal with Sunderland and that the spell has helped him to improve mentally and technically. The Belgian is on a season long loan deal with the struggling Premiership outfi... Liverpool reportedly chasing international right-back, ÂŁ13m may get deal done “Liverpool NEED a left-back”, is a phrase often uttered by one Transfer Tavern punter, so TuttoMercatoWeb’s claims that Torino’s right-sided defender Davide Zappacosta is wanted has come as a bit of a surprise. The two-cap Italy internatio... Want more? Read the rest of today's entries here.

